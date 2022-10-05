Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Corteva has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Corteva by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

