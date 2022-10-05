Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.