Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

