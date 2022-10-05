Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

