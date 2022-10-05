Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 236,585 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cosan Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 78.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $1,344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $211,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $498,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

