Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.62 and a 200-day moving average of $516.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

