CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

