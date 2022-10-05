CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON CYN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179 ($2.16). 93,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,940. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 139.61 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.08 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.59.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

