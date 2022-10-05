Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.29. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 152,238 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

