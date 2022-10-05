Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.1 %

HEN3 traded up €1.26 ($1.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €62.38 ($63.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,041 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.