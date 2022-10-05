Credmark (CMK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $530,340.00

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Credmark has a total market capitalization of $530,340.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credmark coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credmark has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credmark Coin Profile

Credmark launched on May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credmark is credmark.com. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

