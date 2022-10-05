Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.84 on November 30th

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Place VCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.60 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.76. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41). The company has a market cap of £80.49 million and a PE ratio of 526.67.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

