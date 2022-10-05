Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.84 on November 30th

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Crown Place VCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.60 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.76. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41). The company has a market cap of £80.49 million and a PE ratio of 526.67.
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
