Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.84

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crown Place VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON CRWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.60 ($0.38). 18,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.76. The company has a market capitalization of £80.49 million and a P/E ratio of 526.67. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41).

Get Crown Place VCT alerts:

About Crown Place VCT

(Get Rating)

Read More

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.