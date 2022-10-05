Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

