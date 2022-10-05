Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $245,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.8 %

CVS opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

