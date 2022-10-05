CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc’s launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

