CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 3.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 826,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.