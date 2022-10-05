Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

CMC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

