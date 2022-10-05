Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.