Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 120,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,591. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

