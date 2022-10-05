Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

