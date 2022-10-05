Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 10,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

