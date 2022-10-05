Curecoin (CURE) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Curecoin (CURE) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $232,791.21 and $20.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00269897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,525,573 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is www.curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds.”

