Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.44

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.44 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.67). Currys shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.70), with a volume of 2,359,074 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.25 ($1.34).

Currys Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,027.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94.

Currys Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. Currys’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($205,697.54).

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

