Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Curtis Banks Group Price Performance

Shares of Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 272.99 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.22. Curtis Banks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company has a market capitalization of £182.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Further Reading

