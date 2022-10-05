Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
