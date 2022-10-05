CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 378,224 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 120,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

