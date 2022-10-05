DAD (DAD) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAD (DAD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. DAD has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and approximately $518,056.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

