Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 62594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

