Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 6.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $8,906,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Datadog by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,998,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9,544.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

