David Pendarvis Sells 1,545 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.