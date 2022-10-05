DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.55

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

