Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Update

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Deep Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAQ. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 11.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

