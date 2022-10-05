Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 5,700

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NXGPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,531.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $54.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.