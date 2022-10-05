Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €2.20

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELROF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.