Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

