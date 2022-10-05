dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.47 million and approximately $17,049.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00763774 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99602754 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

