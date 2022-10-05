Dfyn Network (DFYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205,973.00

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.38 million and $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

