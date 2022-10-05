Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Cut by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 2.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

