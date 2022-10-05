DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8,204.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,650 shares during the period. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,343,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

