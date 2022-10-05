Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 584,785 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 19,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

