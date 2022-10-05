Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 46,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

