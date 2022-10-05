Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,084. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

