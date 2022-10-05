Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Position Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global accounts for 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. American Trust bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

