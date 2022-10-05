Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 20,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 528,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,631. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

