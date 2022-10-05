Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 157,527 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

