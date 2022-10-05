Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $3,301,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 288,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,747. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,499.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 109,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

