Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

DG traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $243.17. 36,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

