Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

