DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

